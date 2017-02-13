Dadi to attempt KILLING Suhani in Star Plus’ Suhani Si Ek ladki

Star Plus’ Suhani Si Ek Ladki (Panorama Productions) will soon see a dhamakedar twist with death looming over Suhani (Rajshri Rani).

As viewers already know, Dadi (Shashi Sharma) has lost her memory, which has led her to believe that Suhani is her mother-in-law.

Now, getting to know about Suhani's relationship with Yuvraj (Sahil Mehta), Dadi will be left aghast and decide on killing her for good.

Shared a source, “Dadi will plan a murder attack on Suhani to end her love story with Yuvraj. She will mix powdered glass in her milk and keep it in her room. Fortunately for Suhani, a goon who would come to attack the family will consume the drink and die instead of her.”

The failed murder attempt would leave Dadi all the more worried and she would then decide on using poisonous components to make a face mask for Suhani. She will ask her to apply it, but once again, fortune will favour Suhani, and she will get saved.

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

Will Dadi stop at her deadly attacks on Suhani? Will Suhani fall into her trap?

To know more watch the show or better read Tellychakkar.com.