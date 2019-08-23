News

Dadi's big decision to separate Kairav and Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Aug 2019 03:54 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama.

After Kairav's successful surgery, Kartik and Naira get into a huge fight about the past.

In the previous episode, it was seen that Dadi is determined to keep Kairav with them and asks Surekha to design Kairav’s room.

Dadi starts making big changes without even talking to Kartik and Naira and is all set to keep Kairav away from Naira.

In the upcoming episode, Naksh asks Naira to stay at the Singhania house with Kairav.

Naira is in agreement with this.

It will be interesting to see how Kartik and Naira react to this decision taken by Dadi. 

