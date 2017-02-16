Dahleez’ Siddharth Sen to play the ‘antagonist’ in Star Plus’ next

The beauty of an actor is that he /she can get to don completely contrasting characters, and win the hearts of audiences!!

The same holds good for actor Siddharth Sen who rose to limelight with Star Plus’ Arjun and went on to play a notorious terrorist for the channel’s finite series, Dahleez. His next outing was that of a cop for Star Plus’ Saathiya.

Now, Siddharth will play the ‘worst possible antagonist’ in his next, again for Star Plus!!

Yes, you heard it right!!

Sen will be seen in 24 Frames’ upcoming show, based on the adaptation of the Turkish show, Fatmagul.

A reliable source tells us, “Siddharth Sen will be the main antagonist in the show.”

As we know, the show will be about a girl who will go through rape, and how her life will change post that!!

Earlier in the day, we wrote about actor Anant Joshi playing one of the lead roles in the show, along with Pankhuri Awasthy and Rajveer Singh. We also reported about the show being one of the afternoon shows to launch on Star Plus in March.

