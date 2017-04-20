Dakssh Ajit Singh to play the antagonist in Life OK’s Yaariaan

Time to read a late night exclusive on Tellychakkar.com.

The much acclaimed producer Rajan Shahi will soon launch his action packed project on Life OK. Titled Yaariaan, the series will be creatively helmed by (his ex-wife) producer Pearl Grey.

Based on a popular Turkish show Suskunlar (2012), it will see Mohit Malik, Arhan Behll, Abhishek Rawat and Akhlaque Khan playing the lead roles, while Aasiya Kazi will be the female protagonist.

Now, we have exclusive information that dashing and dapper Dakssh Ajit Singh has been roped in to play the main antagonist. The actor is known for his stellar performances in Maryada, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Ashoka among more.

If readers would know, Suskunlar is a tale of four friends who accidently find themselves under the scanner of law. Sent to a reform home where they are mistreated and abused, they return home after about a decade to fight their past. The revenge thriller, also has a social angle to it, and was adapted as an American series Game of Silence in 2014.

Now coming to Yaariaan, the serial will be based in Allahabad, and Dakssh will play a very ruthless and coldhearted person. His character, a very powerful one, will be out and out negative.

From what we hear, the makers are planning a dramatic look for the man that would enhance his character and screen presence.

The show, currently on floors, welcomed Dakssh on sets, a couple of days back.

We tried reaching the actor but he remained unavailable to comment.

Producer Rajan Shahi confirmed the news.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for all exclusive news and updates.