Dance Deewane to come back with Season 2

MUMBAI: Colors’ popular dance reality show Dance Deewane had a massive fan following.



The concept of all generations competing for one trophy and title has gained immense popularity.



On popular demand, the show will soon be back to enthrall the audiences.



Our sources have informed us that Queen of Bollywood Madhuri Dixit, Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan, and ace choreographer Tushar Kalia will be seen on the judges panel, like last season.



Arjun Bijlani, who has successfully proved to be an entertaining host in Dance Deewane Season 1 and Kitchen Champion, will don the hat of a host for Dance Deewane 2.



