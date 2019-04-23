News

Dance Deewane to come back with Season 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Apr 2019 05:36 PM
MUMBAI: Colors’ popular dance reality show Dance Deewane had a massive fan following.

The concept of all generations competing for one trophy and title has gained immense popularity.

On popular demand, the show will soon be back to enthrall the audiences.

Our sources have informed us that Queen of Bollywood Madhuri Dixit, Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan, and ace choreographer Tushar Kalia will be seen on the judges panel, like last season.

Arjun Bijlani, who has successfully proved to be an entertaining host in Dance Deewane Season 1 and Kitchen Champion, will don the hat of a host for Dance Deewane 2.

Are you guys excited for the show? Post your views in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 
Tags > Colors tv, Madhuri Dixit, Dhadak, Shashank Khaitan, Tushar Kalia, Kitchen Champion, Dance Deewane 2, Arjun Bijlani, TellyChakkar,

Debina Bonnerjee's star-studded birthday bash

past seven days