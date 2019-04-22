Dara Sandhu and Rashmi Sahani join the cast of ZEE5’s Kaafir

MUMBAI:ZEE5 is coming up with an interesting web-series titled Kaafir.

The project will be produced by Sidharth Malhotra’s Alchemy Films.



As per reports, Mohit Raina and Dia Mirza will be seen as the leads in the web-series.



We recently reported about Abhiroy Singh and Dishita Jain being roped in for the web-series.



Now, the latest update is that actor Dara Sandhu and actress Rashmi Sahani will also be a part of the project.



Dara is a theatre actor, whereas Rashmi has done a few commercials.



We couldn’t get through them for their comment.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.