News
Dara Sandhu and Rashmi Sahani join the cast of ZEE5’s Kaafir
MUMBAI:ZEE5 is coming up with an interesting web-series titled Kaafir.
The project will be produced by Sidharth Malhotra’s Alchemy Films.
As per reports, Mohit Raina and Dia Mirza will be seen as the leads in the web-series.
We recently reported about Abhiroy Singh and Dishita Jain being roped in for the web-series.
Now, the latest update is that actor Dara Sandhu and actress Rashmi Sahani will also be a part of the project.
Dara is a theatre actor, whereas Rashmi has done a few commercials.
We couldn’t get through them for their comment.
Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
Add new comment