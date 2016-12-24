Hot Downloads

News

Daya to KILL Asha; Barkha to make an exit from Star Plus’ Naamkarann

By TellychakkarTeam
24 Dec 2016 04:48 PM

Time to see a shocking twist in Star Plus’ Naamkarann (Guruodev Bhalla Productions) that will leave you guys shocked.

As viewers know, Neela (Sayantani Ghosh) had planned to get Asha (Barkha Bisht) and Ashish (Viraf Patel) married keeping it a secret mission from Daya (Reema Laggoo).

But the evil woman will find out about Neela’s plan and decide to rain on the plans. And not just it, she will also plan to get Asha out of their lives.

Shares a source, “In the coming days, Daya will plot Asha’s accident that will leave her in coma. And this is not the end; she will go ahead and kill her to keep her away from her son Ashish.”

OMG! Shocking, isn’t it?

Thus it would be a distressing moment for Avni (Arsheen Namdar) to lose her sole family. She will be distraught by the sudden death of her mother and not know how to continue with her life without her.

Will Asha’s death get Ashish close to Avni? Or will Avni’s future become bleak?

We could not reach Barkha for a comment.

