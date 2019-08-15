Dayaan is ready to play different avatars

Tinaa Dattaa has been roaming different cities post Daayan. She went to Kolkata after she got Swine Fluin Mumbai during last schedule of Daayan.

She recovered and went to Delhi and Shimla to rejuvenate herself and got a new photo shoot done too. She has started meeting people to find the right role.

She is open for lead roles and if the buzz is to be be believed she was offered Big Boss and she wants to do a daily soap and only positive role.

Se says, "I want to do a daily soap for sure. I have done Khatro ke Khiladi before so not much reality show options are there". She further adds, "one has to reinvent oneself from time to time. I got new pics done for the same reason"