Debina Bonnerjee turns Khatron Ke Khiladi on the sets on Vish

23 Jul 2019 08:15 PM

MUMBAI: Colors’ Vish is loved by the masses, and the credit goes to the cast and crew for their dedication and hard work.

Very often, we hear about actors who go the extra mile to give their best. Now, we have another devoted actor who has taken dedication to another level.

We are talking about Debina Bonnerjee, who depicts the role of Sabrina in the show. Debina hung herself upside down from a crane for a particular scene. Well, it looks like Debina is going all out, and we love her perfectionism.

