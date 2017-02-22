Hot Downloads

Debina’s ROMANTIC birthday message for hubby Gurmeet

By TellychakkarTeam
22 Feb 2017 03:05 PM

Birthdays are always a special time for people.

And when you have loved ones around, it becomes a moment to celebrate.

Today (22 February), the ever handsome and dashing Gurmeet Chaudhary is celebrating his birthday.

The actor who rose to fame with Ramayan and moved to doing some popular shows like Punar Vivah, Geet among more is today strengthening his ground in the Bollywood industry.

And on the special occasion, his lovely wife Debina Bonerjee shared a lovely picture wishing him. Here have a look:

Gurmeet, on his part gifted his fans the first look from his upcoming movie Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana.

Check it out here:

 

 

On my #birthday I present to u #veer from #LaaliKiShaadiMeinLaaddooDeewana releasing on 7th April. Lots of love

A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary) on Feb 21, 2017 at 10:20pm PST

Gurmeet and Debina are truly one of the most loved couples in tinsel town. They met on the sets of ramayan where they played Ram and Sita respectively. Soon the friendship turned into love and today, they go on to give relationship goals with their Instagram posts.

Some of their recent lovey-dovey pics:

 

A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon) on Feb 17, 2017 at 1:45am PST

 

A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon) on Jan 25, 2017 at 4:03am PST

 

A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon) on Dec 30, 2016 at 10:20am PST

 

A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:45am PST

Happy Birthday Guru!!!

 

