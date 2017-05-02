Debottam Majumder playing lead in Star Jalsha’s Mayar Badhan

Actor Debottam Majumder, who was seen in Bengali dailies like Kokhono Megh Kokhono Brishti, Saat Paake Bandha, Keya Patar Nouko and Chokher Tara Tui, has bagged a pivotal role in Star Jalsha’s upcoming soap Mayar Badhan.

In the coming daily, Debottam will be seen in a lead role.

When Tellychakkar.com contacted the actor to know more, he said, “As of now, I can only tell you that it’s a Surinder Films production. I am playing the lead role.”

“It’s all about family drama. We are yet to begin shoot so I won’t be able to share anything beyond this,” he added.

The promo of Mayar Badhan is out. In the soap, Debottam has been cast opposite Jasmine Roy, who acted in dailies like Meera and Bhakter Bhagaban Shri Krishna.

When we asked him to share his experience of working with Jasmine, he quipped, “Jasmine is a strong actor...I hope we will be a "hit jodi".”

