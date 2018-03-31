Deep and Aarohi to get married in Ishq Mein Marjawan

Mumbai: Colors’ popular romantic thriller Ishq Mein Marjawan (Beyond Dreams) never fails to surprise the viewers with its amazing twists and turns.

The audience will get to witness some more drama in the coming episodes ahead. There is still speculation about the ongoing wedding track which will end up with a big twist in tale.

Our source informs us that in the coming episodes of the series, Aarohi (Aalisha Panwar) will take disguise of an old lady and kidnap Tara (Aalisha Panwar) by poisoning her.

Further, Aarohi and Deep (Arjun Bijlani) will get married and this will kick start the journey of Aarohi’s revenge on Deep for his wrong deeds.

Will Aarohi succeed in her plan? Well, that’s surely going to be an interesting watch for the audience.

We tried reaching out to the actors but they remained busy shooting.

