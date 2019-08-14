News

Deepak Thakur to participate in MTV Ace Of Space; Jannat Zubair approached

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
14 Aug 2019 02:03 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the television world.

MTV Ace Of Space will soon return to the television screens with season 2.

The show is a game of survival in which contestants compete in challenges to win a bigger space to live in. Divya Agarwal was declared as the winner of the last season.

After a successful run of the show’s first season, the makers are going to make the next installment more interesting and entertaining.

Vikas Gupta will yet again don the hat of an anchor and mastermind.

According to sources, Deepak Thakur of Bigg Boss 12 fame will participate in MTV Ace Of Space.

Our sources also reveal that the makers are in talks with Jannat Zubair for her participation.

Jannat rose to fame with Colors’ Tu Aashiqui and is also quite popular on TikTok App.

Are you excited to watch MTV Ace Of Space Season 2? Hit the comments section below.

