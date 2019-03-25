News

Deepika Singh in Ekta Kapoor's Kavach 2

By Dharini Sanghavi
25 Mar 2019 01:44 PM
MUMBAI: After Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Ladies Special, and Kaal Bhairaav Rashya, another popular show Kavach ... Kaali Shaktiyon Se by Balaji Telefilms is set to return with season two. And it is believed  that Diya aur Baati hai Hum actress Deepika Singh is locked to play the lead for the show. Singh has a pivotal role in the show, and audience will see her in different avatar.

This super natural show had a successful run of season one, and now the makers are geared up to launch its sequel, and this time, the show will come back with a new cast. TellyChakkar was the first one to break the news about Ekta Kapoor is coming with the sequel of Kavach.  Season one featured Mona Singh and Vivek Dahiya in the lead roles, but for now the casting for the new season has already begun. 

