Delhi boy Farhan Sabir from Team Shaan wins The Voice India

The Voice India, &TV’s flagship property that has gained immense popularity for its unique format, found its second edition winner in Delhi’s Farhan Sabir from Team Shaan as the Grand Finale culminated in a starry affair. A show that has touched a million of hearts across the nation, with an unbiased approach of choosing contestants only on the basis of their vocal talent, has delivered on its promise of Awaaz Se Bada Na Koi. The Grand Finale saw the Top 4 contestants Niyam Kanungo (Team Neeti), Parakhjeet Singh (Team Shaan), Farhan Sabir (Team Shaan) and Rasika Borkar (Team Benny) battle it out in what seemed like a high-octane musical face-off. It was left to the audience to pick from amongst these musical wonders that one voice which compelled them to vote and extend their love and support making Farhan the undoubted favourite. Farhan, who comes from a very humble background left studies at a tender age of 19 to fend for his family and started singing at a local café in Delhi. However, it is said that if you ask for something with all the conviction, the entire universe conspires to give it to you… and this holds true in Farhan’s case!

The Grand Finale was a star studded affair with Anushka Sharma gracing the stage along with performances by Mika Singh and Master Saleem! But the lady who stole the show was most certainly the one and only, the legendary singer Asha Bhosle. All the celebrities were seen extending their support to the nervous contestants and Coaches Shaan, Neeti Mohan, Benny Dayal & Salim Merchant alike. However, the coaches ensured the energy was high by entertaining the audience with some sensational performances of their own. While Coach Shaan and Neeti Mohan set a romantic mood with their sizzling performance on the songs ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahan’, ‘Tu kheech Meri Photo’and ‘Saari Ke Fall Sa’, Coaches Benny and Salim showcased their swag with ‘Tarkeebein’, ‘Ali Maula’, ‘Adat Se Majboor’ and ‘Befikre’. And that’s not all! The diva Krystle Dsouza set the stage on fire with her thumkas on ‘Badri Ki Dulhaniya’ and ‘Laila Main Laila’ keeping in mind the Holi festivities.

An overjoyed Farhan said, “I am honestly speechless right now and the feeling of winning the show is still sinking in. I will most certainly cherish this moment and work harder to find myself a place in the music industry. &TV and The Voice India has not only given me an opportunity to showcase my talent but given me a platform to learn from the best in the industry. I would like to thank Shaan sir who has been more than a mentor to me in this journey. Also, I would very humbly like to thank the audience for believing in me and my talent. Without their support I don’t think I would have come this far and celebrating this victory.”

A resident of Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi, Farhan is influenced by classical singing and plays Tabla. Since his father suffered from brain tumor, he left his studies post 10th standard and works in a café to support his family financially. His journey in The Voice India – Season 2 has been commendable. There is no stopping Farhan, a disciplined and dedicated contestant, from making it big in the music industry.

Coach Shaan added, “Farhan’s journey on The Voice has been phenomenal. It feels so good to be a part of such a platform on &TV that encourages talent of such caliber. The Voice India has been a learning ground for me as well and I am going back with a lot of memories which will be treasured. Having said that, my role as a coach is not over yet. I am more than happy to welcome each and every participant who wants to learn and jam with like-minded musicians.”

An over joyous Farhan Sabir received a cheque of Rs. 25,00,000/- from &TV and was awarded with a sparkling Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 with Automatic Gear Shift. The Top 4 finalists Niyam Kanungo, Parakhjeet Singh, Rasika Borkar and Farhan Sabir received a gift hamper from Alto and handsets from Vivo Camera and Music as well. Mohd. Danish won the title of ‘Yamaha Fascino Most Stylish Singer Award’ along with a super stylish Yamaha Fascino bike.

From the house of Talpa Media and produced by Endemol Shine India, The Voice is a popular global format that has received a thunderous response from the audience and critics alike.