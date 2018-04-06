Home > Tv > Tv News
Delhi heat takes a toll on Zindagi Ki Mehek actress Aanchal Khurana

06 Apr 2018

Mumbai: Zee TV’s Zindagi Ki Mehek actress Aanchal Khurana, who has recently joined the cast of the show, is feeling under the weather. Since the show is filmed in Delhi its rising temperatures have begun to take a toll on Aanchal.  

She was shooting for an elaborate dance sequence on the show where she runs away from her house to a desi wine shop, gets drunk and begins dancing to a Bhojpuri song on the road. With the heatwave in Delhi causing dehydration, multiple hours of shoot turned out to be quite an uphill task for the actor. In fact, the heat got to Aanchal after a point so much that she was taken to a local clinic for medication.

What do you think of Zindagi Ki Mehek?

But, a thorough professional that Aanchal is, she was back on her feet in no time and returned to the sets later in the day to complete filming the sequence.

Commenting on this incident Aanchal said, “The temperatures in Delhi are soaring and getting worse by the day. The heat levels have been taking a toll on a lot of us, hence it’s extremely important to remain hydrated all the time. While I felt uncomfortable because of the heat, I love my job and understood the importance of returning to work so that the episode could be completed on time.”

Let’s hope that Delhi’s temperature cools down a little and Aanchal’s health issues disappear!

