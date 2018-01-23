Home > Tv > Tv News
Delnaaz Irani shoots action sequences for Sony TV’s Ek Deewana Tha

23 Jan 2018 01:45 PM

The multi-talented actress Delnaaz Irani who so far has played sweet and playful characters soon will be seen in a challenging avatar. Well, the lady will be seen in some action packed sequences in the upcoming episode of Sony TV’s Ek Deewana Tha.

With the ongoing intriguing drama, the Sony TV series has reached its peak and to justify the story, Delnaaz took the daring step of doing action scenes.

According to the plot, in the upcoming episode, Delnaaz’s character, Odhni, will be seen performing some serious action stunts and fighting with the evil men who are adamant to kill her. A source shared that Vyom (Vikram Singh Chauhan) will send men along with a truck to kill Odhni. She will successfully rescue her partner Feddy but herself will come under the truck.

Sharing her experience of shooting the action sequences, Delnaaz said, "Honestly, I have always said no to action scenes but this time I couldn’t answer in negative. Actually, this show is very dear to me. I have done every possible thing for this one which I have not done before.”

“So, yes, this show is set to take some interesting turns and I am sure you all would be curious to know whether Odhni is alive or dead,” she signed off. 

