Delnaaz Irani talks about her upcoming film ‘My Mother's Wedding’

Mumbai, 24 January, 2018: From playing a bubbly, full-of-life girl as Sweetu in Kal Ho Na Ho alongside Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan to the role of a supportive friend in Dil Ne Jisse Apna Kaha to Resham Kesari Patel in Zee TV's Jamai Raja, this super talented actress who masters the act of winning her fans' hearts with every role she plays, Delnaaz Irani is definitely one of the most versatile actresses in the industry.

Delnaaz Irani who is currently nailing her role of Odhni in Sony TV’s Ek Deewana Tha in an exclusive rendezvous with TellyChakkar shares her excitement about her upcoming short film ‘My Mother's Wedding’ directed by Sanil Gosavi, wherein she will be seen playing the lead role of Parinaaz.

The film throws light on the beautiful bond between Parinaaz and her son, Arshan. This is a story of a son's efforts to get back the overdue happiness in his mother’s life.

The film is directed and scripted by a young lad Sanil Gosavi who has described love in the simplest and the most uncomplicated ways. Sanil says, “The generation is maturing at a super fast rate, where the concept of love for them is somehow lost and has become way too complicated in the past 10 years.”

In a tête-à-tête with TellyChakkar, Delnaaz Irani shares “I was teary-eyed on listening to the brief script of the film but felt overwhelmed once I read the script. Even though I was busy shooting for my role in Ek Deewana Tha but I loved shooting for such a soulful role."

Delnaaz further adds, “At the age of 20 when I had the chance to experiment with my role I played mostly comedy roles and now when I am in my 40s, the age when people don’t want to experiment with roles, I am experimenting at full swing.”

The film carries a social message for the audience who will be bound to feel connected to the storyline of ‘My Mother’s Wedding’ say Delnaaz and Sanil Gosavi. The film is an amalgamation of the sweet and sour journey of Parinaaz. It will showcase the ups and downs in her life that at a point things turn ugly and dirty, but, her son will come into the picture to help his mother move forward in life.

According to the director, more than men, the female audience will feel more connected to the film. He further adds that it was great and delightful to work with Delnaaz Irani as she is one of the easiest and lovable actresses to work with and even though it's not her job to promote the movie to such an extent, she has been helping the team with the promotions of the film.

TellyChakkar wishes Delnaaz Irani and the team all the best for the movie!