Dev and Rukmini to promote Champ in Zee Bangla’s Apur Sansar

Love birds Dev and Rukmini Maitra are on a promotional spree!

The actors soon will be seen promoting their film Champ in Zee Bangla’s Apur Sansar!

Directed by Raj Chakraborty and produced by Dev himself, Champ is an upcoming sports drama film, where boxing is said to be the main core thing.

With the superstar and the gorgeous model-turned actress on stage, it’s going to be a super fun and entertaining episode for the viewers.

So, gear up for the show. It will be aired on 1 June at 10 pm.

