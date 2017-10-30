Colors’ detective drama Dev started with much fanfare and promises. Despite gripping storyline, plot twists the show couldn’t do wonders for the channel. The weekly drama starred Ashish Choudhary, Sumona Chakravarti and Pooja Banerjee.

The latest TellyChakkar has heard from the Peninsula Pictures’ venture is that the series is all set to shut down. The news won’t come as a shocker because it was declared that the series would be a finite one of 26 episodes. However, in order to give it a proper climax, the makers have given it an extension of one more episode. Consequently, the show will wrap up its first season with 27 episodes. Dev will air its last episode of season one on 18 November.

The unit is already in its last leg of shooting. The shoot is supposed to finish by 5 or 6 November as long as there no hindrance. TellyChakkar reported about Sumona’s bad health, as a result she couldn’t report to the sets. “Sumona has been under the weather so if she doesn’t get well early, the shoot might get postponed,” a little birdie added. The channel and the makers are still contemplating about the revival of the thriller with another season. If sources are to be believed, Dev might end with a cliffhanger for its viewers.

Tellychakkar will keep you updated about the show. The series has been a breath of fresh air amidst long running daily soaps; it is also good to see that the makers didn’t wish to drag the storyline by extending it.