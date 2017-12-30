Hot Downloads

Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari
Muskaan Mihani
Muskaan Mihani
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Gia Manek
Gia Manek
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Barun Sobti
Barun Sobti

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which TV couple ruled your heart in 2017?

Which TV couple ruled your heart in 2017?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Devi to give an ‘AGNIPARIKSHA’ in Jeet Gayi toh Piya More

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Dec 2017 04:43 PM

The upcoming episode of Jeet Gayi toh Piya More (Jay Productions) on Zee TV will witness some high voltage drama with Devi giving an ‘Agnipariksha’.

OMG! Why so?

Well, Maasa (Roopa Divatia) will accuse Devi (Yesha Rughani) of being impregnated with an illegitimate child!

An actor on the condition of anonymity informs, “Maasa will ask Devi to prove her purity by giving an Agnipariksha. She will have to walk on bits of burning coal. While Devi agrees to prove the same, it will be Adhiraj (Krip Kapur Suri) who will stop Devi by keeping his hands under her feet so that they do not come in touch with the coal. Maasa will be shocked to see how Adhiraj has turned more caring and affectionate towards Devi.”

Stay tuned for more updates.  





Tags > Sony Entertainment Television, Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More, Jay Productions, Roopa Divatia, Yesha Rughani,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top