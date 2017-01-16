Devika to make Nivedita mentally unstable in Life OK’s Kalash

Life OK’s Kalash – Ek Vishwaas (Balaji Telefilms) has recently seen the major twist of the death of Sakett (Mahesh Shetty).

Now, in the coming episodes, Nivi (Seema Mishra), Sakett’s partner in crime will have a major suspicion on Devika (Aparna Dixit) being behind Sakett’s death.

However, she will not have proof against Devika.

In order to talk to Sakett’s aatma, Nivi will seek the help of a lady with powers to speak to the souls of the dead. However, the twist here will come when Devika will get to know of Nivi’s idea.

As per sources, “Devika who is on a mission to destroy all the people who harmed her, will now take it against Nivi. She will start haunting Nivi, and will try to make her mentally unstable.”

In due course of time, Nivi will lose her cool and with it, will also lose her mental stability.

Will Nivi be able to outbeat Devika this time around?

We buzzed Aparna, but did not get through to her.

Watch this space for more updates.