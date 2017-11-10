Devoleena Bhattacharjee has definitely been missed on the TV screens.

After entertaining the masses for around five years as the docile Gopi bahu in Saath Nibhana Saathiya on Star Plus, the actress is back with a bang!

Yes, Devoleena will soon make her comeback; however, this time she will explore the digital space.

Recently Devoleena was trending for her bold new look which took away all the attention and was praised for her hot to handle the picture. After her last show went off air, she enjoyed travelling and exploring parts of India.

According to the latest information received, the actress has been approached for a webseries on ALT Balaji. The series is yet untitled and is touted to have a unique concept. the actress will hit the webspace with a bold new avatar.

However, when TellyChakkar got in touch with Devoleena, she diplomatically answered, “I will let you know once things are confirmed. As of now there is nothing happening and I am not aware of any such show.”

The digital platform is making big waves in the entertainment industry and has a great line-up of a variety of shows with some big faces. TellyChakkar recently reported about another webseries ALT Balaji plans to roll out, Kapoor’s which has an array of actors on board in the likes of Ronit Roy, Mona Singh, Sakshi Tanwar, Rajeev Khandelwal, Surveen Chawla, Ram Kapoor and Kushal Tandon.