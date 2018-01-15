Devoleena, Parineeta, Mahika host Magh Bihu for friends in Mumbai

As Assam was gearing up with Magh Bihu celebrations on the day of Makar Sakranti. Television actresses in Mumbai who are rooting from Assam hosted a celebration for this festival in the city. Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Gopi bahu aka Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Parineeta Borthakur known for Swaragini and is now shooting for Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopra starrer, Bepannaah and Mahika Sharma, hosted Bihu in Mumbai.

In a conversation with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, she said, "Bihu is important for me. The celebrations here in Mumbai are not equal to that of Shivsagar (hometown, city in Assam) but I try my best to host Bihu celebrations, and share the traditional food, music and Bihu dance with my friends and family here. My mother cooks the regional dishes made of vegetables, meat and sweets such as Pitha, Laru are made out of sesame, molasses and coconut."

Actress and former miss teen northeast who also host the festival in mumbai said, "I miss being in Assam on each Bihu. But I feel glad introducing the home festival in the dream city. My friends here are always excited for doing Bihu dance. They follow me up and does the same. We play the music and if I have singer friends from Assam. They sing it so well. Its Bhogali Bihu, roughly translates to the festival of food, in reference to the produce harvested. I'm hosting festival here at my home, which will have regional sweets that will be delivered from the state itself by tomorrow and have appointed cook from the state for the regional dinner menu. We will continue till late night with bonfire and Bihu dance."

Parineeta says, "We usually keep at home by dancing and eating together on uruka, then next day it's sira doi for breakfast and lusi with other main dishes for lunch. And off course, not to forget pitha and Kath alu bhaji which is mandatory. This year, we will be celebrating with a lot of Assamese people living in Mumbai."

Magh Bihu is celebrated on 14th January. Hope these pretty faces had a lot of fun celebrating the festival away from home.