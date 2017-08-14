"Saath Nibhana Saathiya" actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who played Gopi on the show, is thrilled about starting her singing career with a Krishna bhajan.



This year, Lord Krishna's birthday is coinciding with Independence Day on August 15.



"My song, 'Hey Gopal Krishna karu aarti teri', is a Krishna arti. I plan to sing the song as a gift to my lord around his birthday. I am happy to choose such a pure day to start my singing career," she told IANS about the song, which was launched a day before Lord Krishna's birthday.



"I have grown up listening to stories of 'kanha'. My mother brought me up with his tales. So, I have been devoted to him since my childhood. I got the show '...Saathiya'... that was a gift from him. Luckily, he got me famous as Gopi," she added.



"Hey Gopal Krishna karu aarti teri" is presented by Sarthak Films Entertainment.

(Source: IANS)