Dhai Kilo Ka Pack on Star Plus: Untag star Anjali Anand is the female lead

Are your afternoons a tan boring? Do you crave to binge on something exciting while chilling on your sofa rather than taking a nap?

Well, then buck up as Star Plus is set to bring some excitement in your day and get you hooked to the TV screens once again.

Tellychakkar.com exclusively reported about the channel widening its programming and launching few interesting content in its afternoon band.

As of now four shows namely Tu Sooraj Main Sanjh Piyaji (sequel to Diya Aur Baati Hum by Shashi Sumeet Productions Pvt Ltd), Ek Aastha Aise Bhi (Ved Raj and Dheeraj Sarna), Fatmagul’s Hindi adaptation (Bhairavi Raichura, Nandita Mehra and Purnendu Shekhar) and Dhai Kilo Ka Pack (Balaji Telefilms and Sandiip Sikcand) will air in the daytime.

Now, here we have the name of the lead actress who will enthral one and all in the super entertaining Dhai Kilo Ka Pack.

Earlier in the day, we reported about Kiran Karmarkar and Benazir Sheikh being roped in to play interesting roles in the same show. Meherzan Mazda, will play the lead hero, as reported by a section of the media.

Coming to the female protagonist, Anjali Anand, who was seen in Voot’s original series Untag, has been signed.

The daily will be a tale of two overweight people who find love in each other putting behind their physical attributes. Their journey will be shown to be filled with emotions, drama, romance and humour.

Said to be quite a hatke serial, the team is currently filming and the project will launch sometime next month.

We called Anjali but she refused to talk about the development.

Our efforts to reach the producer and the channel representative proved futile.