Dhanak to go missing in Gathbandhan

Colors' popular daily soap Gathbandhan is gearing up for new drama and twists.



Bharat is in the hospital after the scorpion attack. Savitri is all set to not let Bharat return, as she is not happy with Bharat staying at her house and with her family. Thus, she reaches the hospital to poison and kill him.



But Bharat offers to help Savitri in separating Raghu and Dhanak.



In the upcoming episode, Dhanak chases Maayi, who, together with Bharat, was closing a deal with smugglers.



However, Bharat hits Dhanak with a rod, and she falls down and becomes unconscious.



Meanwhile, Raghu is tensed, as Dhanak is missing. He tries to search for her.



Will he come to know about Maayi and Bharat's conspiracy?



