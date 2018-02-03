Dheeraj Dhoopar gears up to share some quirky hair styling tips

Mumbai, 03 February 2018: Television heartthrob Dheeraj Dhoopar has been winning hearts with his portrayal of star cricketer and effortless Casanova Karan Luthra in Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya. While his character is being widely appreciated by the audiences, the handsome hunk has also been receiving great compliments and reviews for his perfectly styled hair. Dheeraj who is riding high on the success of his show has some good news in store for his fans!

Dheeraj plans to upload tutorial videos on his Instagram handle, where he will be giving some quirky hair styling tips to his followers. Yes, you heard it right! The Kundali Bhagya actor follows a well mapped out routine to make sure his hair looks perfect on screen and even off it. Dheeraj uses multiple specialised products and never shies away from experimenting with new looks. Having been asked multiple times about what goes into creating the perfect look, the young actor decided to share his hair styling routine with his fans by interacting with them directly through Instagram.

When asked about his latest social media endeavor, Dheeraj said, “Honestly, many fans drop me messages saying that my hairdo is very similar to Elvis Presley and Johnny Bravo. They often ask me to share tips and names of the products I use. That’s when I decided take this opportunity to connect with them and share tips and tricks for the perfect hairstyle. I am looking forward to this and hope that my fans will enjoy these hair tutorials.”