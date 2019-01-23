News
Dheeraj Dhoopar to host and Sunidhi Chauhan to perform at Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’s Grand Finale
MUMBAI
: Zee TV’s singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is nearing its grand finale. This season was judged by Wajid Khan, Shekhar Ravjiani, and Richa Sharma, and hosted by Aditya Narayan.
Now, we have heard that Kundali Bhagya’s lead actor Dheeraj Dhoopar will be co-hosting with Aditya in the grand finale.
The finale is set to get grander with popular and talented singer Sunidhi Chauhan roped in to perform in it.
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will air its finale on 27th January and make way for the new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs.
