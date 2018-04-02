Dheeraj Sarna’s wife Supriya joins Colors’ Belan Wali Bahu

Mumbai: The cast of Colors’ Belan Wali Bahu (Shoonaya Square Productions) has welcomed new member in the show.

The Producer Dheeraj Sarna who is also playing the male lead has welcomed his wife Supriya who has joined the cast for the upcoming episodes.

According to our sources, the show will go into flashback to narrate the story of Roopa’s (Krystle Dsouza) elder sister (Supriya).

Supriya confirmed the news with us and shared, “It is lovely to join the cast of Belan Wali Bahu. It is fun to work with Dheeraj and his entire team. Though we are couple but when it comes to work we are thorough professional. My kids are looking forward to watching me and Dheeraj together in the show.”

Supriya was last seen in Star Plus’ Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi.

Here’s wishing her fun filled shoot with the team of Belan Wali Bahu.