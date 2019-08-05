News

Dhruv kidnapped in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna

By TellychakkarTeam
05 Aug 2019 08:48 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna is gearing up for new drama and dhamaka.

It was earlier seen that Kabir and Dhruv had a huge fight about Pooja. Subsequently, Dhruv goes missing, and Suman is tensed.

Suman suspects that Pooja is responsible for his kidnapping. She goes to Pooja's office to confront her.

Pooja is shocked to see Suman, while the latter lashes out at her for destroying her family.

Suman slaps Pooja and accuses her of Dhruv's kidnapping. Just then, Kabir also manages to reach Pooja's office and stops Suman.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.

