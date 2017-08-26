Colors' popular fiction drama Devanshi has been gripping the audiences with its unique concept and unpredictable twists in the storyline. Adding to the drama will be Dhurvee Haldankar, who will be entering the show as Maya.

Though she will claim to be Pawan’s elder sister, her real intentions will be revealed at a later stage as she will enter their lives with evil motives. She will be shown worshiping Kukarmi Mata and her entry will start a new battle between the good and the evil.

Talking about her entry on the show, Dhruvee Haldankar said, “Maya’s character is extremely different from the roles I have essayed in the past. There are several layers to her personality which will gradually be revealed on the show. Devanshi’s story has always intrigued me as an actor and I am delighted to be a part of it. I hope the audience will support and love my stint.”

Will Devanshi win this fight over evil?