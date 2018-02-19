DID 6 fame Amruta shares a special time with Ranveer Singh

Mumbai: Amruta has always been very transparent about her life on social media platforms, her love towards Ranveer Singh is no longer a secret.



Recently, Amruta was invited for the event called Magnetic Maharashtra, apparently, Ranveer was also invited for the same event. When Amruta got to know about this, she went on the social media and shared her excitement with all her fans.



During this event Ranveer himself went to her vanity, which is a very generous gesture showed by this superstar and shared some delightful moment with her. They both danced on his recent popular track "KHALIBALI"and she posted that video on her all social media platforms, which went viral on social media.

A post shared by Amruta Khanvilkar (@amrutakhanvilkar) on Feb 19, 2018 at 3:54am PST

Later on she posted a video where she is showing gratitude towards this Bollywood star for making her dream come true by dancing along with her and sharing a screen on the Instagram stories.

Amruta Khanvilkar recently sizzled the stage by her performance at the finale of dance reality show viz. Dance India Dance Season 6. She will be soon seen in the Hindi movie 'Raazi' directed by Meghna Gulzar, which is set to be released on May 11, 2018.