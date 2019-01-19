Did Baba Ramdev just advise Aditya Narayan not to get married?

The stage is set and the contestants of Zee TV’s singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa are heading towards the finale week where the competition has become more intense than ever. Putting their best foot forward to win audiences over with their incredible singing and mesmerising voices, the top 7 are battling it out to win the audience votes and secure their spot. Well, to ease out the tension and add some peace to the atmosphere, Indian Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev will make an appearance on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa!

Bringing with him the expertise of asanas and Ayurveda, Baba Ramdev engaged in some fun games and activities whilst on the sets. While Ramdev Baba was impressed with the contestant’s performances and also motivated them, he also shared some tips and tricks and breathing exercises to improve their performance. Well, when Dadi Ji (Deepali Borkar) asked Baba Ji to give some marriage advice to our effervescent host Aditya Narayan, he gave a jaw-dropping response! The yoga guru said, “All the famous people in this world are unmarried. I have become a big yoga celebrity and I am unmarried too! Hence, I would say that Aditya should never get married.” He quipped. Now that’s a rather unexpected piece of advice to the young and handsome eligible bachelor!

Well that wasn’t all, post contestant Sonu Gill’s power-packed performance to the title track of ‘Chakh De India’, his wife decided to come up on stage and ask Baba Ramdev some weight loss tips for Sonu. Being the sport that he is, Baba Ramdev immediately went up on stage and demonstrated the Kapalbhati asana and also advised him to drink a lot of warm water. Further, he advised our sweet contestant, Ishita Vishwakarma to drink Giloy ka Kaadha for her cold and cough. Adding to this, he also gave tips to stay calm under pressure and also perform Anulom-Vilom. The contestants made the evening truly a fun-filled one with their beautiful and power-packed performances. Tanmay Chaturvedi’s performance to the song ‘Show Me Your Jalwa’ left mentor Richa Sharma mesmerized. Ishita’s melodious performance to the popular track ‘Jag Ghomeya’ urged mentor Shekhar Ravjiani to go on stage and perform with her. Moreover, Baba Ramdev sang ‘Yeh desh Mere Kann Mein Hai’ along with the contestants. All in all, this episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa brings oodles of entertainment and some truly melodious voices!