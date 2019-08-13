Did Shweta Tiwari and her husband Abhinav Kohli’s marriage hit rough patch even before the latest controversy?

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari is an actress who has worked hard to make a name for herself in the television industry. She is known for her portrayal as Prerna in the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay and enjoys a great fan following. However, her personal life has not been so easy and smooth. She has worked hard and struggled to raise her children, we respect her for that, but the latest sad reports revolving around her daughter, Palak, break our heart.

On Sunday afternoon, Shweta lodged a police complaint against her husband Abhinav Kohli for allegedly outraging her 19-year-old daughter Palak’s modesty. The teenager is Shweta’s daughter with her first husband, actor Raja Chaudhary.

The actress, along with Palak, filed a complaint at Samta Nagar police station (Kandivali East). A police official told Times of India, “Shweta Tiwari has registered a case of molestation against Abhinav Kohli. He would make obscene comments about her daughter and even show her obscene videos. He was arrested under Sections 509, 354 (a), 323, 504, 506 of the IPC and 67-A of the IT Act on Sunday, and produced before the court yesterday.”

While this news shocked everyone, rumours about trouble in Shweta and Abhinav’s marriage had surfaced the internet long back. Shweta and Abhinav got married in 2013 and they welcomed their first son Reyansh Kohli in 2016. They seemed to be a happy couple, living happily and often going for holidays together with their children Palak and Reyansh. However, in 2018 also there had been rumours that things have gone wrong between the couple. The rumours sparked when Abhinav started living separately from the last one year. Earlier when the actress was asked about it, she said that everything was fine in their marriage and they were happy together. However, going by the latest developments, it seems things were not smooth back then also.