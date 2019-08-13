News

Did Shweta Tiwari and her husband Abhinav Kohli’s marriage hit rough patch even before the latest controversy?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Aug 2019 12:10 PM

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari is an actress who has worked hard to make a name for herself in the television industry. She is known for her portrayal as Prerna in the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay and enjoys a great fan following. However, her personal life has not been so easy and smooth. She has worked hard and struggled to raise her children, we respect her for that, but the latest sad reports revolving around her daughter, Palak, break our heart.

On Sunday afternoon, Shweta lodged a police complaint against her husband Abhinav Kohli for allegedly outraging her 19-year-old daughter Palak’s modesty. The teenager is Shweta’s daughter with her first husband, actor Raja Chaudhary.

The actress, along with Palak, filed a complaint at Samta Nagar police station (Kandivali East). A police official told Times of India, “Shweta Tiwari has registered a case of molestation against Abhinav Kohli. He would make obscene comments about her daughter and even show her obscene videos. He was arrested under Sections 509, 354 (a), 323, 504, 506 of the IPC and 67-A of the IT Act on Sunday, and produced before the court yesterday.”

While this news shocked everyone, rumours about trouble in Shweta and Abhinav’s marriage had surfaced the internet long back. Shweta and Abhinav got married in 2013 and they welcomed their first son Reyansh Kohli in 2016. They seemed to be a happy couple, living happily and often going for holidays together with their children Palak and Reyansh. However, in 2018 also there had been rumours that things have gone wrong between the couple. The rumours sparked when Abhinav started living separately from the last one year. Earlier when the actress was asked about it, she said that everything was fine in their marriage and they were happy together. However, going by the latest developments, it seems things were not smooth back then also. 

Tags > Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Kohli, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Star Plus, Prerna, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Shamita Shetty, Zarine Khan, Sophie Choudry and...

Shamita Shetty, Zarine Khan, Sophie Choudry and Michelle Shetty dazzle at the GJC NITE 2019
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Hrithik Roshan
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Manava Naik
Manava Naik
Chhavi Mittal
Shweta Keswani
Shweta Keswani
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor

past seven days