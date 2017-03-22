Did you know Narayani Shastri is married?

A beautiful development took place in Narayani Shastri’s life…well, it happened more than a year back.

Can you guess what it is?

Readers, the actress tied the knot with her boyfriend Steven Graver (Tony), who is a British national, in September 2015.

Shocked to read this? So, are we!

When she was asked by a daily why she kept her marriage a secret, she said, “Tony is media-shy. Honestly, both of us didn't want to get married. We actually got married because one day we were wondering 'Why don't we want to tie the knot, given that the two of us want to be together always?' It was rather strange. This thought came to us one day and we called the registrar the next day. I was dressed in jeans and a T-shirt and had only my mother and a few close friends at the wedding. We did not want to blow it out of proportion. Tony and I needed some time to get comfortable with the idea of being married and now, we are comfortable with the thought.”

The actress also mentioned saying that very few people from the industry were aware of her marriage. However, she also added that it's not that she would deny it if somebody asked her.

When quizzed if she is commitment-phobic, this is what she replied to the daily, “I am very pro-commitment. But that's what my point has always been. If there is a commitment from the heart, why do you need it on paper? What is marriage? You commit to taking care of the person and living with them through thick and thin. No paper can force one to do that.”

“In fact, I would never want to be with a person if the love is lost. So, I remember the day when Tony and I were having this conversation and we said to each other that we are certain we want to be together, then why unnecessarily rebel against marriage. We are anyway not against the idea,” she added.

And will there not be any celebration? The Kahani Saat Pheron Ki, Piya Ka Ghar, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame actress said that the day Tony and she feel they should have a party, they will.

Tellychakkar.com wishes the couple a happy conjugal life ahead.

Narayani was earlier dating Gaurav Chopraa (Last seen in Bigg Boss).

Keep visiting this space for more updates.