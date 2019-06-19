Did you know Shivangi Joshi is a pro at playing football? Check out the post

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular and loved television actresses. She has been a part of several shows and now she is seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.



YRKKH is one of the longest running soaps and stars Shivangi opposite Mohsin Khan. Audience of the show love the chemistry of Shivangi with Mohsin. Shivangi has certainly done justice to her character in the show. The actress has a huge fan following. She is admired for her acting chops and style statements. Now, she has shown another talent of hers.



Well, the actress sure knows how to balance work and play like a boss. Recently, the actress has been shooting for the upcoming track of her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Amid her hectic schedule, Shivangi shared a boomerang of her spinning a football on the top of her finger and we must admit she is very good at it. Check it out here.