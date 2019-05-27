News

Did you know the SECRET behind Pearl V Puri’s name?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 May 2019 10:00 AM

MUMBAI: Pearl V Puri seems to be the new favourite on Ekta Kapoor’s block. After Naagin 3, he will be seen in a romantic saga, Bepannah Pyaar, on Colors.

We have spoken enough about his acting chops and his stint as a singer, but do you know there is a small secret behind him being named Pearl?

Pearls represent bonds of love between you and your loved ones, like the bond between the strong and resilient mother of pearl of the inner shell and the pearl created within. We quizzed Pearl the secret behind his name.

He said, 'My mother loved the name Pearl, and my cousin grandmother and mother had planned that whenever my mother conceives, they will name the child Pearl. And that’s how I got my name.'

Interesting, isn’t it?

