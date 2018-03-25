Digital is more reciprocal to newer actors: Mehul Dawar

The entertainment industry holds a special place for anyone who dreams of acting. While there are innumerable faces making their debut on the silver screen, their hearts beam with dreams, hopes and aspirations to make it big in life!

One such actor joining the block is Mehul Dawar, who was recently seen in the digital web original Spotlight 2, helmed by the ace filmmaker, Vikram Bhatt. He was seen alongside Karan V Grover, Aditi Arya and Ruhi Singh. Mehul played the character of Anubhav Arora - Karan's manager and a close confidante who stood by him like a true friend even when the chips were down.

Apart from his stint on the digital medium, Mehul has been a part of episodic shows on television such as Pyar Tune Kya Kiya and Savdhaan India. Apart from his professional life, the fine looking man is an avid traveller.

Having worked in the blooming medium and exploring television, Mehul gave his take on the two mediums.

He said, “Having worked in both TV and digital, I have come to strongly believe that digital is more of a director’s medium and TV is a writer’s medium. My personal experience has been that one undoubtedly gets more freedom to explore a variety of genres and be more creative, which is one reason why digital is more reciprocal to newer actors. Digital can also teach TV a lot about characterization, storytelling and most importantly discovering new talent itself.

Having said that, I have primarily explored episodic shows on Television. I am open to daily soaps as well. The intimacy of the medium, combined with the amount of time that actors spend in specific roles, means that viewers can become far more invested in television characters. In fact over a period of time, characters become your extended family. So while digital is like an icing on the cake, TV will always continue to be an exciting part of my profession.”

We wish Mehul all the luck with his professional endeavours.