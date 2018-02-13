Digital star Karan Veer Mehra adds another feather to his cap

Mumbai: With a successful acting career spanning over a decade, Bollywood and TV actor Karan Veer Mehra adds another feather to his cap as he turns producer under the banner Hott Studios.



The Pavitra Rishta actor got his due and went to become a household name after an online series, which went on to become a huge hit and could relate to the audiences better. The actor who was a part of hit camps like Balaji and YRF in the past will now launch his own production house this week and also announce his first series from his production house.

The new producer on the block who will also be acting in his first production outing excitedly shares, "The decision to produce has come a long way. I was doing just fine with the kind of work that came my way and then got introduced to the web game and the first series I was a part of did strike a cord with the masses and gave me a different high altogether. I am a theater actor first and acting always is my first priority irrespective of the platform. In last one year, the content consumption on internet has become ten fold & big production houses are turning to making some amazing shows online. I'm just another actor hungry for good content then why not create one & also the one I can act in."



He further adds, "My show 'Couple of Mistakes' also stars Barkha Bisht, she's a brilliant actress and plays my wife Meera in the first edition of the series. It is a cute, funny slice of life take on relationships between a husband and wife, there's a family, romance, the usual tu tu-main main and everything in between for audiences across all age groups. Without Barkha's support, I couldn't have imagined to take such a big step. So all thanks to her for the belief she has in me."