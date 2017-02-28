Dil Deke Dekho actors ‘scared’ as fire breaks out in the nearby jungle

Moments like this not just scares one but also scars people’s mind.

The actors of Dil Deke Dekho (SAB TV), who were shooting in a jungle area in Powai, were in for a shock as they noticed smokes emerging from the nearby areas.

Shocked and scared they swarmed ahead to see that a fire had broken out in the nearby areas and thick smoke was gutting up.

Some alarmed minds quickly called the fire brigade and as they await the arrival of firemen, the team on set got alert and were contemplating leaving the sets to avoid any injury.

Abhishek Bajaj, who plays the lead, in the series shot a live video giving a detailed account on the same:



Worried by the seriousness, Tellychakkar.com called up the actors to check on their whereabouts. After numerous tries, Ritu Vashishtha answered and informed us, “Yes, we were really scared initially but we are safe.”

Abhishek too spoke to us and quipped, “We were shooting in a jungle area when somebody informed us about the fire. Though worried I tried to keep calm and got the others in a safe place. We are awaiting the arrival of the fire brigade and till then trying our best to douse the fire by putting water through pipes from our set.”

