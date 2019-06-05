Dipika Kakar had to shed weight for her role in Kahan Hum Kahan Tum

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar is a popular television actress. She became a household name for playing Simar Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka. She is also the winner of Bigg Boss 12. In her new show, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, she will be seen playing the role of Sonakshi Rastogi. The actress said that she had to lose weight for the role.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actress said about her character in the upcoming show, “She clicked with me the instant Sandiip gave me a narration. Sonakshi was easy to connect to since I am a TV actress myself and I gave my nod without any second thought. Of course, I’ve had to lose a lot of weight because Sonakshi needs to look fit and fresh.”

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum will star Dipika opposite Karan V Grover, who is playing the role of a serious and committed surgeon. Fans were eagerly waiting for the promo, which features none other than Saif Ali Khan. The show will go on-air from 17th June.