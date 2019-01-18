Dipika Kakar hits another milestone with this award

: Dipika is one of the most popular actresses on television and recently emerged as the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss 12. She won the show by getting maximum votes and leaving Sreesanth as the first runner-up.As per media reports, the actress has yet to decide on a few projects. She won a lot of praise for her stint in the Bigg Boss house. Even the host of the show Salman Khan praised her and said that she is the most dignified person in the house.

Recently, in an award function, Dipika won the Best Reality Icon award, and all her fans cannot stop celebrating this achievement. Well, it won’t be wrong to say that she was one of the rare contestants on the show who never misbehaved or used her temper to win the show.The award is another feather to her list of achievements.Dipika shared a post and thanked all her fans and well-wishers for always supporting her in this beautiful journey of hers.