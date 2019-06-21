News

Dipika Kakar shares adorable photo with hubby Shoaib Ibrahim on his birthday

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Jun 2019 03:31 PM

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most adorable celebrity couples. Their chemistry gives major relationship goals to their fans. They always make sure to make the other person feel special on special occasions. And as hubby Shoaib turned a year older, his wifey posted an adorable cosy picture of the duo.

The Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress captioned the picture in the most mesmerizing way, calling husband Shoaib Ibrahim the reason of her life.

“A very Happy Birthday to the reason of my life!!!! @shoaib2087,” read her caption. She also added three love emoticons. Take a look below.

Shoaib and Dipika worked in the soap Sasural Simar Ka and their love blossomed on the sets of the show. After dating each other for five years, they tied the knot in a traditional Muslim ceremony on 22 February 2018.

Tags > Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, TellyChakkar,

