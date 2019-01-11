Dipika Kakkar fan writes a rap for her

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 12 have ended but the craze of the same can still be seen on social media platforms and amongs the fans of the contestants.

Dipika Kakkar won the show with her stellar performance, honesty and dignity. She have backed many fans during her stay in the controversial reality show.

Dipika have been recieving a lot of accolades from her fans. One of the ardent fan called Rakhi wrote a beautiful rap for the gorgeous actor which is gaining popularity on the internet.

The fan refered Dipika as the best contestant of BB12 and also said that she is the best wife and best sister to his brother Sreesanth.

Have a look at the video.