Director’s Deepak Pandey next series Panchali to be released today 24th May – Details inside

MUMBAI: Renowned Cinematographer turned Director Deepak Pandey is doing wonderful work directing real-life stories and it’s doing wonders for Ullu platform and its success.



Deepak Pandey is highly recommended Director after his recent directorial success of ‘Halala’ and other series like Singardaan, 26 Jan , Bribe , Dance Bar, Wanna a have a good time , Dubeyji and boyz etc staring Madhurima Tuli, Flora Saini, Mrinal Jain, Amar Upadhyaya, Shraddha Das, Harshita Gaur , Megha Gupta , Sudhanshu Pandey, Poonam Rajput, Neetu Wadhwa, Manish Raisinghan, Eijaz Khan, Shafaq, Ravi Bhatia, Paras Arora etc .



Now, He along with Falguni Shah’s Dreamzz Images Studio coming up with new series Panchali starring Anupriya Goenka, Aman Verma , Rohan Pratap Singh, Avinash Mukherjee, Upen Chauhan and Samriddh Bawa



Panchali’ is a gruesome and bold series which is based on an age-old tradition still existing in India which consists of men sharing one wife due to socioeconomic reasons. Anupriya Goenka is playing the lead role of Bhoomi, who willingly choose to marry 5 brothers.



Panchali will release today on Ullu app and we are sure that the viewers won’t be disappointed with the series as it is something.