Director’s Kut Productions’ FIRST ‘short film’ for International Film Festivals

Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, has been one of the successful production houses to have given Indian Television outstanding and entertaining shows.

DKP’s long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the prime example of the production working towards ‘quality’ rather than ‘quantity’, thus working hard in giving a meaningful and realistic touch to their shows.

The fact that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has revived itself, even after losing few big actors over the last year, speaks volumes of the class of the production.

Now Director’s Kut Productions will get into a new venture, that of making short films for International Film Festivals!!

Also, Rajan Shahi and DKP will be promoting young film makers to come forward and make relevant cinema, which will make them stand in the international platform of short films in festivals.

The first young face to have got the onus of delivering a masterpiece of a short film in DKP is Ansh Mehta.

Ansh Mehta, a student in Films at Syracuse University, New York has made few experimental and narrative short films at the age of 22 that have got selected at various film festivals around the world. His notable works so far includes a one minute film ‘Switch’ and ‘Locker Room’.

The first short film of DKP, titled ‘Yolk’ will be a 16 minute film with eminent TV personalities Sumit Suri, Neeraj Malviya and Charu Asopa playing central characters.

Yolk, the innermost part of an egg is used as a metaphor to represent the main character’s heart in the film. In simple words, just like how the innermost part of an egg is shattered, the main character’s inner most part of the heart is also shattered.

Yolk has been recently sent to 10 different festivals around Europe and North America. It has been planned that the film will premiere in India at the Indian festivals after August 2017.

When contacted, Producer Rajan Shahi told Tellychakkar.com, “Yes, Yolk is the first venture by DKP to promote young makers to come and stand in the international platform of short films in festivals. This is our first step towards making meaningful cinema. When Ansh Mehta came up to us with a nice story and concept, I appreciated his idea and decided to back him. His script and concept was so impressive that we decided to make it as DKP’s first short film for the international market. We have very good actors from TV in the short. The film has been written, edited and directed by Ansh for DKP.”

Further elaborating on the skill assets that youngsters of today possess, Rajan said, “I like the fact that young film makers of today take the entire onus of a film, starting from writing to directing it. We are happy that we made our first entry into the international film festivals of short films with our short film, Yolk.”

When contacted, Young Director Ansh Mehta told Tellychakkar.com, “After studying in film school in New York, I got back to India few months back. I am presently working on a feature, in addition to working on short films. I have made few one minute and six minutes short films in the past that have traveled all over the globe. My earlier short films have done very well in film festivals in many countries. When I had this concept ready, DKP was very much interested in making this short film for international film festivals. The entire team of DKP backed me and helped me to make it. We shot it like a film only, giving it the grandeur needed.”

Talking about the story of the 16 minutes short film Yolk, Ansh averred, “It is the story of a husband who enters his house to see his wife in bed with another man. The manner in which he responds to this is very different. He sits in a room, thinks about it and then plays a game with his wife and the other man, keeping them at gun point. This serious concept of ‘adultery’ has been given a light interpretation.”

Thanking Rajan, Ansh explained, “This is a great opportunity for young film makers to work with a renowned production like DKP. I am glad that I got this opportunity first.”

Here’s wishing Director’s Kut and the entire team all the very best for this venture!!