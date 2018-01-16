Disaster strikes Simran Kaur on the sets of &TV’s Agnifera

Actress Simran Kaur who is seen as Shrishti in &TV’s show Agnifera has had a rather rough start to the new year; the actor has injured herself while getting ready for a sequence. In fact, Simran has faced many such unfortunate circumstances over the past few days.

Be it coming face-to-face with a snake in the make-up room or having a light bulb shatter right in front of her face, Simran’s luck seems to be running out! In fact, the latest incident with the light bulb has caused Simran a few injuries, even leading to some superficial blisters on her face and neck.

Talking about the light bulb burst incident Simran said, “While getting ready in the makeup room for a sequence, the bulb from my vanity burst due to overheating and shattered right in front of my face. And, for a minute, everything went black. On seeing my condition, I was rushed to a doctor where I was given an injection, and prescribed painkillers and an ointment for the superficial blisters. I was also asked to avoid make-up altogether! I didn’t want to delay the shoot, so I pulled myself together and returned to shoot. Thankfully, I have good skin so I could manage just fine without make-up!”

With two back-to-back incidents shaking Simran completely, the actor has asked the production team to change her make-up room and bring her some respite! We only hope that good luck prevails and Simran’s injuries are left behind her!