Disha Parmar recreates ‘Dabangg’ magic in Zee TV’s Woh Apna Sa

Zee TV’s Woh … Apna Sa (Alchemy Productions) has got audiences hooked to the show. It questions prevalent mindsets and pre-conceived notions about marriage, love and the eternal quest of finding one’s true soul mate. The latest on the show is that actress Disha Parmar who is earning rave reviews for her performance as Jhanvi is all geared up to surprise her fans.

In an upcoming sequence, Jhanvi and her reel life sister, Suru, decide to celebrate their mother’s birthday by dressing up as Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan in order to recreate the magic of Dabanng for their mother who is an ardent Salman Khan fan.

Jhanvi, who looked absolutely stunning in a yellow saree amazed everyone with her graceful dancing moves. To effortlessly portray the dance sequence, Disha was inspired by the charming lead of the film Dabangg, Sonakshi Sinha. Well that’s not all; Disha got a standing ovation and a round of applause from everyone present on the sets of for her phenomenal performance!

When asked about her experience shooting this fun scene, Disha commented, “Dabangg is one of my favourite movies and I am a huge Salman Khan fan. Shooting for this scene was super fun as we got to dress up as iconic actors and re-enact one of my favourite songs from the movie. It was a perfect opportunity to play someone else while you are in character. We had so much fun while shooting that we forgot that we were working and just went with the flow.”

Keep up the good work Disha!