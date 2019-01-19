Disha Vakani SUGGESTS that fans watch OLD episodes of Taarak Mehta

: A majority of people, especially those who are working, would like to go home after a hard day’s work and unwind by watching some rib-tickling episodes on SAB TV.And talking about SAB TV, the show that rules the roost and the hearts of a zillion fans is none other than Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It is undeniably one of the most loved and watched shows on SAB TV. Recently, the show’s most popular character, Dayaben, played by Disha Vakani, was on a live session with her fans when they asked her for a suggestion as to what they should be doing when they are bored.Disha replied saying that they can read a novel, watch a TV series, or watch the earlier episodes of Taarak Mehta. Take a look.That sure is a great way to get rid of boredom! Have you started watching the past episodes of the show yet?